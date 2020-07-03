World stocks mostly turn lower

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, July 3, 2020. Markets advanced in Asia on Friday following a Wall Street rally driven by strong jobs data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

World stock markets turned lower in Europe on Friday after gains in Asia, with trading somewhat subdued by a long holiday weekend in the U.S.

With Wall Street due to remain closed in observance of Independence Day, Germany’s DAX edged 0.5% lower to 12,548. The CAC 40 in Paris dropped 0.9% to 5,006, while Britain’s FTSE was down 1.2% at 6,167.

Markets had risen earlier in Asia as investors there got their first opportunity to react to the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures released on Thursday.

