World markets mostly higher

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer

Shares advanced in global markets on Wednesday as investors took heart from news that an experimental COVID-19 vaccine had revved up people’s immune systems just as desired.

Benchmarks rose in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo and U.S. futures also saw sold gains.

The focus was on news that scientists soon will begin a 30,000-person study to see if the experimental vaccine developed by Moderna and the U.S. National Institutes of Health is strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

