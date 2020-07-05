Wolff takes Rocket Mortgage Classic lead

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Wolff has been working on his mindset, trying to have a good time regardless of results to help him perform closer to his potential.

An ice cream truck outside the Detroit Golf Club seemed to help.

Wolff had a roller-coaster round that went well enough Saturday to give him a three-shot lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot his second straight 8-under 64 to move into position for his second PGA Tour victory.

