Virus deaths top 600,000

By CARA ANNA and GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The number of people around the world who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed the 600,000 mark as countries from the U.S. to South Africa to India struggle to contain infections. Hong Kong also warned of a resurgence in the virus as it issued tougher new rules on the wearing of face masks.

Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University recording a one-day high of 252,500 on Thursday, and a slightly lower 233,400 on Saturday. The World Health Organization gave a figure of 259,848 on Saturday, its highest yet.

