US holiday fuels worries about virus cases

With most of Southern California’s coastline is shut down for the Fourth of July holiday due to a spike in coronavirus cases, the beach in San Clemente, Calif., remains open as crowds, socially distanced, fill the sand Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Johns Hopkins on Sunday counted 45,300 new coronavirus infections reported Saturday in the U.S. after three days in which the daily count reached as high as 54,500 new cases. The lower figure does not mean the situation in the U.S. is improving, it could be due to reduced reporting on a national holiday.

