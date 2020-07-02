Two new coronavirus cases in county

There are two new cases of coronavirus in LeFlore County, leaving the county with nine active cases.

Currently, there are three cases in Spiro, two in Bokoshe and Smithville, with one in Honobia and Pocola.

