Tulsa requires masks

KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the Oklahoma Education Association called Thursday for mask requirements and other safety measures in schools, warning that teachers will otherwise not return to classrooms for in-person teaching.

In addition to requiring and providing masks, the state must provide personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, building cleaning supplies, touchless thermometers, and guidance on when schools should shut down in the event of a coronavirus outbreak or teachers are unwilling to return, said OEA President Alicia Priest.

