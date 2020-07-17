Tulsa requires masks

A protester puts money into a megaphone while Vernon A.M.E. Church Rev. Robert Turner speaks into the megaphone about reparations during a protest against the proposed citywide mask ordinance being voted on by the city council at Tulsa City Hall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. Turner has protested for reparations before every Tulsa City Council meeting for over a year. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The president of the Oklahoma Education Association called Thursday for mask requirements and other safety measures in schools, warning that teachers will otherwise not return to classrooms for in-person teaching.

In addition to requiring and providing masks, the state must provide personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, building cleaning supplies, touchless thermometers, and guidance on when schools should shut down in the event of a coronavirus outbreak or teachers are unwilling to return, said OEA President Alicia Priest.

