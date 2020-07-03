Troopers injured in procession for slain officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles were injured in an accident while participating in a procession for a Tulsa police officer who was fatally shot this week, officials said.

The accident happened late Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. By Thursday afternoon, OHP said two of the troopers had been released from the hospital while the third would remain hospitalized.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.