Troopers injured in procession for slain officer

The procession for fallen Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson has been involved in a collision in the westbound lanes of the Kilpatrick Turnpike, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Three troopers in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Motorcycle Division were injured Thursday. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles were injured in an accident while participating in a procession for a Tulsa police officer who was fatally shot this week, officials said.

The accident happened late Thursday morning in Oklahoma City. By Thursday afternoon, OHP said two of the troopers had been released from the hospital while the third would remain hospitalized.

