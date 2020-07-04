Trooper struck SUV’s bumper during procession

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An accident that injured three Oklahoma troopers on motorcycles during a procession for a fatally shot Tulsa police officer started when one of the troopers struck the rear bumper of a SUV on the shoulder of the road, authorities said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Trooper Rocky Barnes was traveling on the shoulder when he struck the back of the SUV parked on the shoulder Thursday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City. His motorcycle then collided with other troopers.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.