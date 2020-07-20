Today in history for 7-20-2020

Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy smile before addressing an estimated 100 supporters on hand at Los Angeles airport Saturday July 20, 1980, to welcome the Reagans back to California following his nomination earlier in the week in Detroit. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski)

By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, July 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

