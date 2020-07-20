Today in history for 7-20-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Monday, July 20, the 202nd day of 2020. There are 164 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 20, 1969, astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar module.

