Today in history for 7-19-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Sunday, July 19, the 201st day of 2020. There are 165 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 19, 1993, President Bill Clinton announced a policy allowing homosexuals to serve in the military under a compromise dubbed “don’t ask, don’t tell, don’t pursue.”

