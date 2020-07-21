Today in history 7-21-2020

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, July 21, the 203rd day of 2020. There are 163 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 21, 1925, the so-called “Monkey Trial” ended in Dayton, Tennessee, with John T. Scopes found guilty of violating state law for teaching Darwin’s Theory of Evolution. (The conviction was later overturned on a technicality.)

