Thunder look to recapture form in restart

Home 2020 July Thunder look to recapture form in restart

In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots in front of Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. The Thunder were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before the coronavirus pandemic hit. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before the pandemic hit.

The Thunder had won eight of 10 and climbed to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings before the season was delayed. Now, they hope they can pick up where they left off as play resumes in Florida.

“I think it will take a little time, but we’ve got such a great group of guys,” Thunder guard Chris Paul said. “We’re very unselfish, play hard, play together. The more time we get here playing, remembering some of the stuff that we like to do together — I think it will all take care of itself.”

The Thunder were riding the wave of a rejuvenated Paul and a rapidly improving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Basketball, Sports / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Hawks edge Thunder, 110-108
George scores 25 of 47 in 4th, rallies Thunder past Nets
Gibson to leave Thunder for Minnesota
The Bucks stop Thunder
Hield helps Kings hold off Westbrook, Thunder 117-113
Adams, Westbrook lead Thunder to rout of Pistons
Gallinari, Paul push Thunder past Pelicans
Westbrook ties for 3rd in triple-doubles, Thunder beat Cavs

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar