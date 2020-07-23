Thunder look to recapture form in restart

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the hottest teams in the NBA before the pandemic hit.

The Thunder had won eight of 10 and climbed to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings before the season was delayed. Now, they hope they can pick up where they left off as play resumes in Florida.

“I think it will take a little time, but we’ve got such a great group of guys,” Thunder guard Chris Paul said. “We’re very unselfish, play hard, play together. The more time we get here playing, remembering some of the stuff that we like to do together — I think it will all take care of itself.”

The Thunder were riding the wave of a rejuvenated Paul and a rapidly improving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

