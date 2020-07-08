Three new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

Oklahoma set a new record of coronavirus cases in a day while LeFlore County had three new cases Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 858 cases, easily topping the previous high of 585 on June 30.

There were two new cases in Poteau and one in Pocola on Tuesday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

There have been 39 cases in the county. There are 11 active cases currently. Three in Smithville, two in Pocola, Poteau and Spiro, with one in Bokoshe and Cameron.

