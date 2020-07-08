Three new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

Home 2020 July Three new coronavirus cases in LeFlore County

Oklahoma set a new record of coronavirus cases in a day while LeFlore County had three new cases Tuesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 858 cases, easily topping the previous high of 585 on June 30.

There were two new cases in Poteau and one in Pocola on Tuesday, according to the LeFlore County Emergency Management.

There have been 39 cases in the county. There are 11 active cases currently. Three in Smithville, two in Pocola, Poteau and Spiro, with one in Bokoshe and Cameron.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Americans divided on holiday response
NBA suspends season over coronavirus
Read More
Oklahoma death toll reaches 139
Oklahoma sees 9 new coronavirus deaths
Read More
Coronavirus update 6-13-2020
Trump says guidelines aim to lift some restrictions
Read More
Coronavirus-triggered layoffs hit nearly 39 million
Virus lockdowns mute VE Day celebrations

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar