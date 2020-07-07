This date in history July 7

By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, July 7, the 189th day of 2020. There are 177 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 7, 1865, four people were hanged in Washington, D.C. for conspiring with John Wilkes Booth to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln: Lewis Powell (aka Lewis Payne), David Herold, George Atzerodt and Mary Surratt, the first woman to be executed by the federal government.
