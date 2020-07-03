This date in history July 3

By The Associated Press

Today is Friday, July 3, the 185th day of 2020. There are 181 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 3, 1863, the three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North as Confederate troops failed to breach Union positions during an assault known as Pickett’s Charge.

