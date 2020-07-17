This date in history July 17

Home 2020 July This date in history July 17

A shower of balloons drops from the top of the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit where the Republican National Convention heard Ronald Reagan accept the nomination for president by his party, July 17, 1980. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press undefined

Today in History

Today is Friday, July 17, the 199th day of 2020. There are 167 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 17, 1944, during World War II, 320 men, two-thirds of them African-Americans, were killed when a pair of ammunition ships exploded at the Port Chicago Naval Magazine in California.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
This date in history July 15
This date in history 6-7-2020
This date in history for May 14
This date in history for May 21
This date in history July 11
This date in history May 22
This date in history 6-8-2020
This date in history June 14

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar