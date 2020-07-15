This date in history July 15

By The Associated Press

Today is Wednesday, July 15, the 197th day of 2020. There are 169 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 15, 1799, French soldiers in Egypt discovered the Rosetta Stone, which proved instrumental in deciphering ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs.

