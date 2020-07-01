This date in history July 1

Home 2020 July This date in history July 1

By The Associated Press

Today is Wednesday, July 1, the 183rd day of 2020. There are 183 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 1, 1863, the pivotal, three-day Civil War Battle of Gettysburg, resulting in a Union victory, began in Pennsylvania.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

This date in history 6-8-2020
This date in history June 4
This date in history for May 18
This date in history for May 14
This date in history for June 19
Read More
This date in history June 24
Read More
This date in history June 18
This date in history for May 29

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar