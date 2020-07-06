This date in history for July 6

By The Associated Press
Today is Monday, July 6, the 188th day of 2020. There are 178 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 6, 1942, Anne Frank, her parents and sister entered a “secret annex” in an Amsterdam building where they were later joined by four other people; they hid from Nazi occupiers for two years before being discovered and arrested.
