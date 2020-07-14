This date in history for July 14

By The Associated Press
Today is Tuesday, July 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 14, 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice (nees) as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.
