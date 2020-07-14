This date in history for July 14

Home 2020 July This date in history for July 14

A police officer views the damage caused by looters in New York on Thursday, July 14, 1977. A massive power failure in the metropolitan New York area on Wednesday led to acts of vandalism in some parts of the city. New York Mayor Abraham Beame said some 2,000 people were arrested. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, July 14, the 196th day of 2020. There are 170 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On July 14, 2016, terror struck Bastille Day celebrations in the French Riviera city of Nice (nees) as a large truck plowed into a festive crowd, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by Islamic State extremists; the driver was shot dead by police.

See the whole story on the Ledger’s daily newsletter HERE.along with exclusive content not found on the website. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

This date in history for June 17
This date in history May 30
This date in history for May 21
Read More
This date in history July 9
Read More
This date in history for June 20
This date in history June 23
This date in history for May 29
This date in history for May 15

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar