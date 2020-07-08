Temperatures on the rise in county
Another hot day forecast for Wednesday in LeFlore County with partly cloudy skies, a high of 92 degrees and low of 72 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to climb into triple digits by Saturday.
Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.
