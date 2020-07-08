Temperatures on the rise in county

Home 2020 July Temperatures on the rise in county

Temperatures on the rise in county

Another hot day forecast for Wednesday in LeFlore County with partly cloudy skies, a high of 92 degrees and low of 72 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb into triple digits by Saturday.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Cooler temperatures coming to LeFlore County
Record high temperature forecast for Thursday
Read More
LeFlore County weather 4-29-2020
Another warm day Saturday in LeFlore County
Thunderstorms likely Friday for LeFlore County
Tuesday’s weather forecast for LeFlore County
Record-high possible for Monday in LeFlore County
Rainy day forecast for Sunday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar