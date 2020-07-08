Temperatures on the rise in county

Another hot day forecast for Wednesday in LeFlore County with partly cloudy skies, a high of 92 degrees and low of 72 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb into triple digits by Saturday.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. with sunset at 8:35 p.m.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.