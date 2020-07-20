Talihina city wide yard sale postponed

TALIHINA – Because of the rise in cases of coronavirus, the Talihina Chamber of Commerce board decided to postpone the city wide yard sale that was scheduled for Aug. 1

As of now plans are to have it in November. Next year it will go back to the original date of the first Saturday in August.

For more information, call (918) 567-3434 or email [email protected]

