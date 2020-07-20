Talihina city wide yard sale postponed

TALIHINA – Because of the rise in cases of coronavirus, the Talihina Chamber of Commerce board decided to postpone the city wide yard sale that was scheduled for Aug. 1

As of now plans are to have it in November. Next year it will go back to the original date of the first Saturday in August.

For more information, call (918) 567-3434 or email [email protected]

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger.