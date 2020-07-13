Storms cause damage in area

Summer storms Saturday night brought a swath of destruction with trees uprooted, branches destroyed and many residents in LeFlore County without electricity.

Power lines were torn down from falling trees or branches with the central parts of LeFlore County getting the brunt of the damage. Two poles on Highway 270 in Heavener were snapped, leaving the poles tilting off into the highway.

Residents and some businesses were without electricity through Sunday, which was made worse by the heat and humidity.

Wind speeds up to an estimated 60 mph were estimated in the storm.

