Stitt says he tested positive for COVID-19

In this July 9, 2020, file photo Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. The first-term Republican governor has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, has resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home, making him the first U.S. governor to report testing positive.

Stitt, 48, said he mostly feels fine, although he started feeling “a little achy” Tuesday and sought a test. He said his wife and children were also tested Tuesday and that none of their results came back positive.

Stitt has backed one of the country’s most aggressive reopening plans, resisted any statewide mandate on masks and rarely wears one himself.

