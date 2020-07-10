Stitt says he remains opposed to mask mandate

Home 2020 July Stitt says he remains opposed to mask mandate

A surgical mask sits painted on the Golden Driller at Expo Square in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Despite rising numbers of confirmed cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infections in Oklahoma, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday he remains opposed to mandating that residents wear masks.

“I’m going to protect the freedoms in Oklahoma,” said Stitt, who rarely wears a mask in public, even when he’s around groups of people. “I’m not comfortable with mandating masks. It’s not something that I would do.”

Stitt also said he wouldn’t take steps to stop local ordinances requiring people to wear masks in public, which have been implemented in Stillwater and Norman.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Stitt: Up to 6,800 hospital beds needed
Read More
20 cases of coronavirus now in LeFlore County
Read More
Coronavirus update 5-20-2020
Read More
Coronavirus report 5-10-2020
Governor announces reopening plans
Officials hoping for slowdown of virus
City of Poteau corona virus reaction
More than 50 new Oklahoma coronavirus cases

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar