Shooting victim’s name released

POTEAU – The Poteau Police Department said that Derek Allen Cessna, 40, of Poteau, was the man who died of gunshot on July 2.

After further examinations by investigators, the “wounds of unknown origin” referenced in the initial release are believed to be a product of ballistic activity. The definitive determination will be made the medical examiner.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.