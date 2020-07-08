Shooting victim’s name released

Home 2020 July Shooting victim’s name released

POTEAU – The Poteau Police Department said that Derek Allen Cessna, 40, of Poteau, was the man who died of gunshot on July 2.

After further examinations by investigators, the “wounds of unknown origin” referenced in the initial release are believed to be a product of ballistic activity. The definitive determination will be made the medical examiner.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News, Poteau / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Read More
Man arrested in shooting death
Poteau man dies of gunshot wounds

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar