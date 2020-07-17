Seven new coronavirus cases in county

Seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in LeFlore County Friday, giving the county 40 active cases.

Poteau now has 13 cases, Spiro has seven, Heavener four, Panama and Pocola with three each, Talihina and Wister both have two, while Arkoma, Bokoshe, Clayton, Howe, Muse and Wister each have one.

That gives LeFlore County 84 cases overall.

