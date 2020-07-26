Seven new coronavirus cases in county

Seven new coronavirus cases in county

LeFlore County had seven new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Spiro had three, while Heavener, Poteau, Talihina and Wister each had one.

Active cases show Talihina with 13, Poteau eight, Spiro seven, Wister five, Heavener three, Panama two, while Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Pocola each have one.

