Seven new coronavirus cases in county

a

LeFlore County had seven new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Health.

Spiro had three, while Heavener, Poteau, Talihina and Wister each had one.

Active cases show Talihina with 13, Poteau eight, Spiro seven, Wister five, Heavener three, Panama two, while Arkoma, Cameron, Howe and Pocola each have one.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.