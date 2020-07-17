Services set for Murlene Sanders

WISTER – Funeral services for Murlene Sanders, 71, of Wister, are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Wister School cafeteria.

Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Tulsa, and was born Jan. 21, 1949 in Thackerville to George and Mildred (Scivally) Sampson.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.