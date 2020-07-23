Services set for Mary Crooks

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Graveside funeral services for Mary Ellen Crooks, 73, of Republic, Missouri, are Monday at 2 p.m. at the Shady Point Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Republic and was born March 14, 1947 in Oklahoma City to James Robert and Minnie Pearl (Cagle) York.

Survivors include her children John and Leticia Cook of Republic, Robert and Michelle Cook of Henderson, Nevada, Lonnie and Denise Cook of Mountain Home, Idaho, Ronald Jr. and Cheryl Crooks of Haines City, Florida, Darrell and Rhonda Crooks of Aurora, Illinois, Sharon and Gary Siler of Clever, Missouri, Donna and Travis Lynn of Aurora, and Amanda Crooks of Aurora; brothers Raburn York of Choctaw and Sherman York of Heavener; grandchildren Ashley, Zoe, Tiera, Daniel, Michael, James, Maria, Mikayla, Brady, Chloe-Ann, Jazmyn, Raegan, Andrew, Travis, Emma, Nick, Justin and Anthony; and great grandchildren Lilliana, Jacob, Skylar, Noah, Seely, Magnolia and Murphy-Jo.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Lee Crooks; stepson, Terry Crooks; brothers and sisters Alvin, Kenney, Joedan, Joann, Opel, Wanda, J.R., Jerry and Helen.

