Services set for Jodie Pitchford

POTEAU – Funeral services for Jodie Marie Pitchford, 48, of Poteau, are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Sugarloaf Christian Fellowship in Monroe with Aaron Scroggins officiating.

Interment will follow at the Monroe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Poteau and was born Oct. 3, 1971 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Donald Joe and Shirley Jean (Nichols) Neff.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene Pitchford; sons Clint Baker Neff, Wyatt Pitchford and Dawson Pitchford; sister, Shawna Neff-Martin; brother Jon Sloan.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

