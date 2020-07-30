Services set for Jervin Mosley

MONROE – Funeral services for Jervin Elan Mosley, 87, of Monroe, are Friday at 1 p.m. at the Monroe Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Oklahoma City, and was born June 3, 1933 in Laverne, Alabama to John W. and Velmer (Harrison) Mosley.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Myrtle Masonic Lodge # 145 in Oklahoma City.

Survivors include his son, Steven Mosley; stepdaughter, Gwen Vandiver; sisters Nina Cauthron of Monroe, Pat Knowles of Oklahoma City and Joyce Scott of Ohio; five grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; and four step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; daughter, Brenda Mosley; brother, Gerald Mosley; stepdaughter, Marty Ware; and stepson David Meeks.

