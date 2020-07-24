Services set for Harold Cox Jr.

CAMERON – Funeral services for Harold Ray Cox Jr., 67, of Cameron, are Monday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Steve Adams officiating.

Burial will follow in the Greenhill Cemetery at Cameron, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home and was born Oct. 30, 1952 at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas to Harold Ray Sr. and Ethel Pauline (Goins) Cox.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; children Michael and Jody Cox, John Cox and fiancé Angie, and Christina and Daniel Austin; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister Alice and Gary Slater; and brother Charley and Carla Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Summer Dawn Cox; sister, Wanda Frazier; and nephew, Garret Frazier.

