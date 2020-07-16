Services set for Bonnie Hull

SPIRO – Graveside funeral services for Bonnie Faye Hull, 92 of Spiro, is Monday at 10 a.m. at the Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born May 12, 1928 in Fanshawe to Goldie (Cutsinger) and Alvin Allen and passed away July 14, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

She worked at Spiro Nursing Home for 42 years and was a member of Spiro First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her three daughters Karen Wood, Tonya Terry and Mechelle Bridges-Newlon; one son Michael Davidson and wife Miki; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and one step great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters Bertha Branscum, Alta Shipman, Juanita Zinn and Bessie Murcheson; and one brother, Floyd Allen.

