Services planned for Roy Wooten

SPIRO – Funeral services for Roy Rogers Wooten, 76, of Spiro, are Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with burial at noon at the United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Aug. 27, 1943 in Spiro to Ernie and Lela (Clark) Wooten and passed away July 4, 2020 in Fort Smith.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Wooten; a son, Roy Gene Wooten; daughters Molly Adams, and Carla Hendrix and husband Timothy; brothers Carl Wooten and wife Debbie, Jim Wooten and wife Ola, and Billy Joe Wooten and wife Carolyn; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Lela Wooten; a brother, Ernie Gene Wooten; and a sister, Mary Trotter.

