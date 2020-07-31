Services planned for Mary Jones

POCOLA – Funeral services for Mary Lee Jones, 85, of Pocola, are Monday at 2 p.m. at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Pocola and was born Oct. 13, 1934 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jesse Clement and Ava Lee (Williams) Pinkston.

Survivors include her children David Jones, Clement Jones, Marie Galvan and Robert Jones; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Ava Jean Wilson; and brother, Joe Pinkston.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hollis Jones; brothers John and Jesse Pinkston; and a sister, Earlene Pinkston.