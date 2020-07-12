Services planned for Linda Hernandez

Funeral services for Linda Jimeia Hernandez, 74, of Harlowton, Montana, are Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Interment will follow at the Spiro Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born March 27, 1946 in Bloomington, Indiana, to James and Mildred (Scott) Alexander and passed away July 7, 2020 in Great Falls, Montana.

Surviving family members are one son Allan Michael Hernandez and wife Dana Hernandez of Harlowton, Montana; one brother, James Alexander Jr. of Van Buren, Arkansas; one sister, Judy Jenkins, of Bloomington, Indiana; five grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Alexander; one daughter, Sharla Renea McCabe; and one sister, Barbara Karen Schroeder.

