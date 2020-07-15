Services planned for Jimmie Wright

Graveside memorial services for Jimmie Wright, 39, are Thursday at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Sept. 10, 1970 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Jimmie Lee and Joanne (Schorg) Wright and passed away July 7, 2020 in Spiro.

Surviving family members are his father, Jimmie Wright; and brother Jeff Wright and wife Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Wright.

