Services planned for Harold Adkins

CAMERON – Funeral services for Justice “Harold” Adkins, 71, of Cameron, are Saturday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Burial will follow at the Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 in Spiro and was born Dec. 30, 1948 in Zoe to Justice and Lola Marie (Holland) Adkins.

Survivors include his sons Jason Adkins and wife Samie, and Bradley Adkins; daughters Sheri Amos and husband Ricky of Poteau, and Teri Minnis and husband Troy of Heavener; brother Leonard and Marion Adkins of Panama; and sisters Beulah and LeRoy King, Leona Holland, Bertha Sanders, Mary Alice Adkins and Kathy Adkins, all of Poteau.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leslie; sisters Evelyn Adkins and Cindy Orozco; and nephew, Tony Adkins.

