Services planned for Goldie Sturgeon

POTEAU – Funeral services for Goldie Lee “Granny” Sturgeon, 95, of Poteau, are Friday at 10 a.m. in the Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau.

Services are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home and was born Nov. 6, 1924 in Checotah to Richard Lee and Ada Mae (Guinn) Welch.

Survivors include her daughters Delores and Max Manlove of Poteau, Judy Branch of Poteau, and Brenda Woodral of Fort Smith, Arkansas; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Fines Sturgeon; grandson, Jeff Branch; and great granddaughter, Brittney Cox.

