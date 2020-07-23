Services planned for Esta Johnson

Memorial services for Esta Jean Johnson, 41, are Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Spiro Fraternal Order of Eagles, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Feb. 23, 1979 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Douglas and Lena (Wilson) Johnson and passed away July 18, 2020 in Spiro.

Surviving family member is her father, Doug Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her mother Lena (Wilson) Johnson.

