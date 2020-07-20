Services planned for Crystal Wooten

SPIRO – Funeral services for Crystal Dawn Wooten, 45 of Spiro, are Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Green Country Church in Wister with Hank Miller officiating.

Interment will follow at the Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Wister and was born May 15, 1975 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Lonnie Gene and Norma (Williams) Wooten.

Survivors include her sons Jayden Wooten and Lawson Akers; her companion, Zach Akers; mother Norma Bridges and husband Alan; and sister, Joyce Wooten; and step brother and sister Shea Bridges and Kyla Walker.

She was preceded in death by her father; and grandparents Ruby and Harvey Wooten, and Lorene Sweeten.

