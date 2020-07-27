Service planned for Rhonda Coker

SPIRO – Funeral service for Rhonda Coker, 63, of Spiro, is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Spiro First Baptist Church with Rev. James Smith and Rev. Lynn Bullard officiating.

Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Sept. 24, 1956 in Arcata, California to Lige and Irene (Taylor) Coker and passed away July 26, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her daughter Amanda Davis and husband Jon; grandchildren Karoline, Kaeleigh and Jackson; brothers Jimmy Coker, Danny Coker and wife Karen, Gary Coker and wife Shauneen, Jerry Coker and wife Coleen, Ricker Coker, Junior Coker and wife Lisa, and Bart Coker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

