Service planned for Rhonda Coker

Home 2020 July Service planned for Rhonda Coker

SPIRO – Funeral service for Rhonda Coker, 63, of Spiro, is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Spiro First Baptist Church with Rev. James Smith and Rev. Lynn Bullard officiating.

Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born Sept. 24, 1956 in Arcata, California to Lige and Irene (Taylor) Coker and passed away July 26, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are her daughter Amanda Davis and husband Jon; grandchildren Karoline, Kaeleigh and Jackson; brothers Jimmy Coker, Danny Coker and wife Karen, Gary Coker and wife Shauneen, Jerry Coker and wife Coleen, Ricker Coker, Junior Coker and wife Lisa, and Bart Coker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ

/ News

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Today in history for Aug. 4
LeFlore County weather forecast
Read More
Heavener fishing derby planned
Read More
Faithbridge to hold pancake supper fundraiser
Health Department to provide shots
Read More
Lady Wolves blank Talihina
Read More
Obituary for Dorothy Fry
Death notice for Homer L. Oglesby

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar