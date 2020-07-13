Service planned for Gerald Pinnell

POCOLA – Funeral service for Gerald David Pinnell, 71, of Pocola, is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Lighthouse Family Worship Center in Pocola with Pastor Scott Quick officiating.

Burial will follow at the Old Panther Cemetery in McCurtain, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was born May 20, 1949 in McCurtain to Arnold & Flora (House) Pinnell.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; daughter, Laurie Burnett, of Fort Smith, Arkansas; son, Clinton Pinnell, of McAlester; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three sisters; and three brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Shelba Hardin.

