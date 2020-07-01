Service planned for David Williams

SPIRO – Graveside service for David E. Williams, 73 of Spiro, is Thursday at 2 p.m. at the United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.

He was born May 2, 1947 in Morgan City, Louisiana to Dama Dean (Haney) Williams and Homer Elsworth Williams and passed away June 27, 2020 in Spiro.

Survivors include his daughter Teresa Ann Massingale and husband Gerald, brother Bill Williams and wife Carrie; mother of his children, Ellen Billy Einkenberry; grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Dama Williams; and daughter, Sandra Louise Williams Berry.

