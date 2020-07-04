Secor and Screen continue summer slate

NORMAN – Oklahoma women’s golfers Ellen Secor and Hannah Screen both continued their summer seasons away from Norman over the past week. Secor competed in her home state at the Oregon Women’s Stroke Play Championship and Screen made her return to competitive golf at the Rose Ladies Series at Buckinghamshire Golf Club in England.

