Roof repair bid approved by commissioners

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – The leaky roof at the county courthouse is due for repair after LeFlore County Commissioners approved a bid for the project at their weekly meeting Monday.

Commissioners awarded the bid to Total Roofing Solutions of Oklahoma City for $69,600. The job includes a 20-year warranty.

See the whole story and get exclusive content with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ.