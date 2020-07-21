Roof repair bid approved by commissioners

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – The leaky roof at the county courthouse is due for repair after LeFlore County Commissioners approved a bid for the project at their weekly meeting Monday.

Commissioners awarded the bid to Total Roofing Solutions of Oklahoma City for $69,600. The job includes a 20-year warranty.

