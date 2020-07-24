Registration deadline approaches for primary runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY – The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for Oklahoma’s Aug. 25 Runoff Primary election is July 31, State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said today.

Applicants can fill out an application using the OK Voter Portal’s voter registration “wizard.” The registration “wizard” makes it easy for voters to complete the application, then print, sign, and mail it to their County Election Board . Voter Registration Applications can also be downloaded from the State Election Board website and are available at all county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices and libraries.

Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than July 31.

Fifty counties have an election scheduled for Aug. 25. Only 18 counties have a state or federal election. All counties with elections Aug. 25 will have early voting available Thursday and Friday preceding the election. Those with state or federal elections will have an additional day of early voting Saturday preceding the election. More information about early voting can be found on the State Election Board website.

Voters can search the election list by county on the State Election Board website or view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal .

Visit elections.ok.gov to learn more.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger.