PVIA to meet Tuesday

POTEAU – The Poteau Valley Improvement Authority will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Poteau City Hall at 111 Peters Street in Poteau.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Read and approve the minutes of the regular meeting June 2.
  2. Discussion and action on finance committee report. Approval of monthly claims.
  3. Engineer’s report.
  4. Manager’s report.
  5. Discussion and action on bids for purchase of portable generator.
  6. Discussion and action on update for water shed.
  7. New business.
  8. Motion and vote to adjourn meeting.
