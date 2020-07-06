PVIA to meet Tuesday

POTEAU – The Poteau Valley Improvement Authority will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Poteau City Hall at 111 Peters Street in Poteau.
Here is the agenda:
- Read and approve the minutes of the regular meeting June 2.
- Discussion and action on finance committee report. Approval of monthly claims.
- Engineer’s report.
- Manager’s report.
- Discussion and action on bids for purchase of portable generator.
- Discussion and action on update for water shed.
- New business.
- Motion and vote to adjourn meeting.
